TMPD suspends Deputy Commissioner Umashi Dhlamini

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has suspended Deputy Commissioner, Umashi Dhlamini. The move comes after serious allegations were levelled against him at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry this week.

Dhlamini requested to be placed on immediate suspension.

A TMPD statement said that Commissioner Yolande Faro considered and approved the request, effective on Friday.

Dhlamini is responsible for Support and Administration at the department.

Allegations relating to tender irregularities

His name was mentioned at the commission, where allegations relating to tender irregularities were raised.

Suspended SAPS Sergeant Fannie Nkosi revealed on Thursday that he had tried to help resolve a payment dispute involving a Tshwane municipality service provider.

Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson asked Nkosi why he assisted Dhlamini, and Tshwane CFO, Gareth Mnisi, to pay a service provider. Nkosi told the commission he stepped in because the service provider was threatening legal action against the city.

‘Procedural shortcomings’

Chaskalson, however, pointed out that the TMPD had not processed the invoices, suggesting procedural shortcomings.

When asked why he involved Dhlamini, Nkosi said Dhlamini worked in finance and could assist because he had the power to process invoices.

Nkosi added that Dhlamini played the role of a father figure when he was at primary school.

‘Does not constitute disciplinary sanction or imply guilt’

The TMPD said Dhlamini’s suspension is intended to allow for a fair, thorough and uninterrupted investigation into the allegations.

It adds that it is part of a standard risk-management measure to safeguard the integrity of the investigative process, and does not constitute a disciplinary sanction or imply any guilt.

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