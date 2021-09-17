TNS pens sweet message for his baby mama

Johannesburg- Music producer and DJ TNS has recently penned down a sweet appreciation message for the mother of his child, Phupholethu.

The Umhlaba Wonke hitmaker, took to social media and penned down a sweet message revealing how much he appreciates his baby mama.

TNS real name Nkazimulo Ngema thanked the mother of his child for sticking by him through it all and also for raising their son in the best possible way she can.

In the post, he also shared a surprise gift he will be handing over to her, which is a beautiful painting of her.

“Dear Baby Mama For ukungnika leNdoda enhle ehlakaniphe kangaka nokungithanda ungbekezelela ungihlonipha ungizama uwa uvuka nami, emaphutheni nasemahlazweni awukaze wangibalekela kepha ube umcamelo engikhalela kuwo ngaso sonke iskhathi,”

“le iSurprise yakho soon izoba sezandleni zakho ngizozigcinela iCopy ngikubuke everyday uma ngivuka ngiyophanta, I love you Qhawekazi uNkulunkulu akubusise wonke amaphupho akho afezeke usuku nosuku,”he wrote.

TNS and his girlfriend Nothando Mbatha have proven that they adore each other through it all, even with the drama that TNS had allegedly stolen her from Tzozo.

Earlier this year he confessed that he needed help after bashing the mother of his child but the couple also chose to deal with their issues privately.

Mbalenhle Zuma