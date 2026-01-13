Top achiever urges Class of 2026 to balance books and fun

South Africa’s top achieving learners, Abigail Kok, has encouraged the Class of 2026 to strike a healthy balance between academics and enjoying their final year of school, saying matric should be memorable despite its pressures.

Speaking to Sunday World, Western Cape’s York High learner said the matric year can be overwhelming, but learners should not lose sight of the joy that comes with it.

“Matric is a lot of exams, that is an understatement in itself. Remember to enjoy your year. It is your last year at school and you have so many opportunities. It’s your last chance to be a child, scream your lungs out beside sports fields. To laugh with your friends and do everything to the best of your ability. You’ve got this.”

Recognition feels unreal

Kok achieved an outstanding average of 98.4% and obtained the top result in Physical Sciences (99%). In Accounting she got 100%, Life Orientation 100%, Mathematics 99%, Afrikaans First Additional Language 98%, Life Sciences 97% and English Home Language 96%.

She is York High’s dux learner and head girl for 2025.

Reflecting on her own journey, Kok admitted that the recognition she has received still feels unreal.

“This feels so surreal. I have not quite gotten used to it, so this is a bit of a wild dream for me,” she said.

Kok credits her success to consistency rather than last-minute cramming.

“I was never one for all-nighters. It was more about consistent work and trying my best not to procrastinate. Although YouTube Shorts is amazing,” she joked.

Balancing academics with a demanding extramural schedule proved to be one of her biggest challenges.

Time management

“One of my hurdles was time management. I had so many things I had to juggle in my matric year. I played two first-team sports and was involved in leadership and culture. But I really enjoyed it,” she said.

Kok also spoke about learning to manage her own expectations.

“I am a perfectionist. Learning that my best is good enough is a lesson I had to learn.”

Looking ahead, Kok plans to further her studies at Stellenbosch University.

“This year I want to go to Stellenbosch. I am looking forward to hostel life,” she said. While she plans to study actuarial science, Kok revealed she is open to change, adding: “I want to change to data science.”

