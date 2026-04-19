Top Billing makes a glossy comeback to SA screens

The date has been set for Top Billing’s much-anticipated return to the small screen. For nearly three decades, the lifestyle programme captured the lives of the rich, famous, and who’s who of South Africa’s high society. At its peak, the show transported viewers into the opulent homes of A-listers and featured international stars and events, as well as exotic local and international destinations.
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- Top Billing, a renowned South African lifestyle TV show, is set to return to television.
- The program showcased the lifestyles of South Africa's elite and celebrities for nearly 30 years.
- At its height, the show featured luxurious homes, international stars, high-profile events, and exotic locations.
- The show was celebrated for its focus on glamour and high society.
- Full details about the return date and new season are available exclusively in the Sunday World e-edition.