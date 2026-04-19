Top Billing makes a glossy comeback to SA screens

The date has been set for Top Billing’s much-anticipated return to the small screen. For nearly three decades, the lifestyle programme captured the lives of the rich, famous, and who’s who of South Africa’s high society. At its peak, the show transported viewers into the opulent homes of A-listers and featured international stars and events, as well as exotic local and international destinations.

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