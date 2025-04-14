Top cop back on stand as Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial is scheduled to resume at the Pretoria High Court on Monday following a two-month-long postponement.

The break was to allow defence lawyer Charles Mnisi more time to prepare for the cross-examination of Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the lead investigator in the case.

In February, Mnisi agreed to represent accused number one in the case, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya; however, he said he needed more time to go through the accused’s documents.

He took over after the passing of advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, who died in December 2024 after a brief illness.

Mngomezulu was Sibiya’s previous attorney.

Gininda’s security breached

Sunday World has previously reported that Gininda had his security breached, including his personal information (home address and personal number) posted online.

The brigadier has also received recorded death threats from unknown individuals.

“Gininda started getting death threats and being targeted when it was revealed that he was the lead investigator of the Meyiwa murder case,” a source with intimate knowledge within the SA Police Service said previously.

“Instead of giving him flowers, he has been getting death threats.”

According to the source, Gininda has been showing bravery when he appears in court, where he has been testifying and being cross-examined, but his security has been beefed up as the national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, “doesn’t want to take chances”.

Masemola sends a warning

Masemola issued a warning, stating that anyone who targets Gininda and other senior police officials by posting their personal information online will face the wrath of the law.

Previously, Gininda told the court that musician Kelly Khumalo, who was Meyiwa’s lover, was implicated in the murder by the suspected assassins.

“Based on my recollection, there was no electronic transaction of money from Kelly Khumalo for all the accused. Based on the evidence that we have, the money was paid in cash,” Gininda said.

Meyiwa was murdered at pop star Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on October 26, 2014.

