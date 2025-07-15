Top cop Fannie Masemola confirms deputy Shadrack Sibiya’s leave of absence

Deputy National Commissioner of Police responsible for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has taken a leave of absence.

This was officially revealed by National Police Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on Tuesday.

Sibiya the only one in the SAPS

Masemola said it is only Sibiya who has taken a leave of absence within the South African Police Service (SAPS). This was following allegations of corruption and interference in police investigations levelled against him by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“I served him with the documents today [Tuesday] to take leave of absence. This will allow the internal processes to get underway. I served him today and told him to stay at home and take leave of absence. Internal investigations [by SAPS] are ongoing. And they will determine the cause of action to be taken,” said Masemola.

Masemola was addressing the media during a #HandsOffMkhwanazi march in Durban, KZN.

During his dramatic media briefing on Sunday, July 6, Mkhwanazi claimed interference in high-level investigations.

According to Mkhwanazi, Senzo Mchunu issued a letter on December 31 disbanding the Political Killings Task Team and suspending the filling of all vacancies within the Crime Intelligence.

Implicated in cases meddling

Mkhwanazi further alleged that Sibiya gave written orders in January, February, and April 2025 to withdraw all case dockets from the Task Team and bring them to his office.

He alleged that the dockets, many of which implicated politicians, businesspeople, and rogue police officers, led to the disbandment of the political killings task team.

Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu and Sibiya of disbanding the KZN political killings task team after it raided the home of controversial businessman and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

He claimed a person called Brown Mogotsi, a comrade of Mchunu, was involved in communications with Mchunu about disbanding the unit. He also said WhatsApp messages exist between Matlala and Mogotsi allegedly discussing how to protect political interests and target investigators.

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu interfered in police investigations involving Matlala.

Criminal drug syndicate

He also alleged that there is a criminal drug syndicate operating in Gauteng. In it, members of parliament, police officers, metro police officers, correctional service officials, prosecutors, magistrates, and judges are being controlled by business people and drug cartels.

This past Sunday, Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on leave of absence in relation to the political interference allegations against him.

Ramaphosa said he has appointed Prof. Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister from August 1.

Ramaphosa also said he has established a judicial commission of inquiry to be chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga to address Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

The Speaker of Parliament’s National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, has also asked the portfolio committees on police, justice, and constitutional development and the joint standing committee on intelligence to urgently investigate allegations made by Mkhwanazi and report back to the National Assembly.

