Top cop gives marching orders ahead of G20: ‘Facial recognition rejects mustn’t enter’

South Africa’s security and policing agencies have declared themselves fully prepared for the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit at Nasrec over the weekend.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia joined a large readiness parade at the FNB Stadium near Soweto on Wednesday, where various law-enforcement units showcased their operational plans.

The parade included the South African Police Service, the South African National Defence Force, and the Gauteng Metro Police Department.

Cachalia said the gathering was of global significance and carried immense importance for the country.

“This Group of 20 is going to define the key issues around which the countries of the world need to focus and cooperate in the years ahead,” he said.

“It will produce a declaration that will shape the relationships among nations, the economies, and the issues on which the leaders of the world need to cooperate. South Africa is honoured to have the opportunity.”

Treat criminals like criminals

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola also addressed officers, delivering a firm message on discipline and decisiveness.

“When you deal with criminals, handle them the way you deal with criminals. You must be decisive; there is no ‘but’,” Masemola said.

“Everyone must comply with what you say. If a person is not supposed to enter a specific place, there is no ‘do you know who I am?’

“There is proper security in terms of access control; there is facial recognition. If facial recognition denies entry, ensure the person stays out, regardless of identity.”

Masemola urged officers to execute their duties with diligence.

“Where you are supposed to control traffic, make sure that you do your job with dedication. Ensure that you serve South Africans well, as they are all watching your actions. We are proud of you,” he said.

Primary goal is protection

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi stressed that the mission remained clear. “The primary objective is to ensure protection,” Lesufi said.

“I can confirm that from the planning and budgeting to the sessions that we have held, there is only one objective, and it is to make sure that not only South Africans are protected, but that those who arrive in our country can feel our comfort.”

Lesufi said that preparations have been underway for months, and Gauteng is ready to host global leaders.

“For the last five months, we have been preparing for the G20. Today we are not only demonstrating our capabilities and abilities, we are also sending a powerful message that when South Africans are called to action, they rise to the occasion.”

