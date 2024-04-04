Top detectives search for men who killed Chiefs player Luke Fleurs

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who shot and killed 24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs in a car hijacking in Honeydew, Johannesburg, on Wednesday night.

Seasoned sleuths unleashed

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the provincial police commissioner, Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni has appointed a team of seasoned detectives from the provincial office to investigate and search for the suspects “after a 24-year-old Premiership soccer player was shot and killed before he was hijacked his car” in Honeydew on Wednesday, April 3 2024 at approximately 20h30.

Masondo said Fleurs was shot and killed when he had stopped by at a petrol station to fill up his car.

Attacked at a filling station

“It is reported that the victim (Fleurs) who was driving a red VW Golf 8 GTI drove into the petrol station in 14th Avenue, corner Hendrik Potgieter. While waiting to be served by the petrol attendant, he was confronted by two armed males who came driving a white BMW 1 Series.

“The suspects pointed him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim’s car, followed by his accomplice,” said Masondo.

Certified dead on arrival

Masondo said the victim (Fleurs) was taken to the nearest medical care centre, where he was certified dead on arrival.

Masondo said the police have opened a case of murder and car hijacking for investigation, and no arrests have been made yet.

He said the police are appealing to anyone who might have information that could help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.

Fleurs joined Chiefs in October last year after previously playing for SuperSport United.

After weeks training with the Amakhosi, Fleurs penned a two-year deal with an option to renew at the end of his contract with the Phefeni Glamour Boys.

