Top Eastern Cape businessman denied bail after ‘killing’ lover

The Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to prominent Gqeberha businessman Robert Evans, charged with the premeditated murder of his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg, 36.

The ruling comes exactly two months after his arrest on May 9 following the discovery of Van Rensburg’s body in Evans’s Oyster Bay holiday home on Easter Sunday, April 20 2025.

According to Eastern Cape police, Van Rensburg succumbed to multiple injuries.

The 58-year-old businessman was arrested by a multidisciplinary team that included members of the police and the Hawks at his business premises.

Victim was dating suspect

He also faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and obstructing justice.

The National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] revealed that Van Rensburg, who was a mother of two and an employee at Evans’s co-owned business, had been dating him since May 11 2023.

Prosecutor Bianca Burger opposed bail, citing Evans’s financial resources as a flight risk.

“The accused’s wealth and inconsistencies in his account raise serious concerns about his reliability,” Burger argued.

She also dismissed Evans’s claims that his detention would collapse his business, accusing him of exaggerating his role to sway the court.

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the decision to oppose bail is a result of their commitment to ensuring that justice is served in gender-based violence cases.

Gender-based-violence

“This ruling reflects the NPA’s commitment to ensuring justice in cases of gender-based violence. The court’s acknowledgement of the severity of these charges sends a strong message,” said Tyali.

He emphasised the broader context.

“Gender-based violence remains a scourge in our communities. And we will pursue such cases relentlessly,” he added.

The court found no exceptional circumstances to justify Evans’s release. It highlighted the gravity of the allegations amid South Africa’s ongoing battle with GBV.

Justice for Vanessa

The case has drawn attention for its tragic details and the prominence of the accused.

“We are confident that ongoing investigations will strengthen our case to deliver justice for Vanessa van Rensburg and her family,” Tyali said.

The matter is remanded to August 18 for further investigation.

