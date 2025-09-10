Top KwaZulu-Natal public works official resigns after allegedly taking bribes

A top official of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has resigned from his position after he was accused of allegedly taking bribes from service providers.

Gcina Hadebe resigned before a protracted disciplinary hearing around the alleged offences was about to start, citing old age.

It has been alleged that he initiated the resignation when he learnt that he was being investigated for corruption. His request was rejected.

He was accused, amongst other charges, of taking bribes from companies doing business with the department, which os tasked with procuring office space for all provincial government departments.

It is not clear when the alleged offences took place and which service providers were forced to pay the bribes and how much.

“Dismissal for misconduct; fraud, accepting bribes and other corrupt practices,” reads part of Hadebe’s exit file within the department.

Hadebe was the director for the Midlands region, located in Ladysmith, and oversaw operations in the Amajuba, Uthukela, and Umzinyathi districts.

The spokesperson of the department, Steve Bhengu, confirmed that Hadebe resigned from the department, but did not say when.

“The official in question resigned,” Bhengu told the Sunday World.

By exiting the department under a cloud, Hadebe joins a long list of alleged “cadres” that have been either suspended, resigned or shown the door since Martin Meyer from the DA took over as the MEC when the government of provincial unity was formed after the May 2024 elections.

Late last month, the former head of department (HoD) resigned after he was on suspension for a year while his disciplinary hearing was dragging on. Siboniso Majola packed his bags and left while allegations of corruption that were levelled against him were still pending.

Majola has repeatedly denied the allegations of corruption levelled against him.

After he was suspended, several other senior officials of the department who were hired during the tenure of the ANC were fingered in alleged corruption. Some of them resigned, while others, like Musa Zondi, the former supply chain management director, were fired.

Also fired for alleged corruption were chief financial officer Zanele Dlamini. So was Zinhle Pfute, the chief director of infrastructure programme coordination.

