Top lawyers in line for Phala Phala evidence leader

Some of South Africa’s most accomplished senior counsels have emerged as contenders to lead evidence before Parliament’s Phala Phala impeachment committee as political parties prepare to decide who will steer the inquiry into the Phala Phala scandal.

The Section 89 committee chairperson, Makashule Gana, has received nominations from political parties, with committee members expected to appoint an evidence leader when they meet on Wednesday.

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