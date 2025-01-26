News

Top leader stands accused as sex scandal rocks MK Party

By Sunday World
Mary Phadi writes in the letter that the powerful party leader invited her to his room at the Capital Hotel to have sex with him.

Mpumalanga convener Mary Phadi has written a letter to MK Party (MKP) president Jacob Zuma, informing him that one of the party’s top eight officials tried to bed her, and when she spurned his sexual advances, he ran a campaign to discredit her.

He has denied the accusation.


In the letter, which we have seen, Phadi said the powerful party leader, known to Sunday World, invited her to his room at the Capital Hotel in Mpumalanga on August 4 last year to have sex with him.

