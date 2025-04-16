Tourism agency celebrates Limpopo trio’s remarkable feat

The Limpopo Tourism Agency (LTA) has joined the Limpopo Provincial Government in celebrating the extraordinary accomplishment of three inspiring young cyclists from Burgersfort, who have successfully completed a 13-day, 1 741 km journey to Cape Town — on BMX bicycles.

Gauta Mahlakoane, Maxwell Ndou, and Karabo Mokoo, collectively known as the Gauta BMX Team, have captured the imagination of South Africans with their determination, unity, and adventurous spirit.

Their journey not only showcases individual resilience but also positions Limpopo as a province bursting with youthful energy, untold stories, and exceptional potential.

Trio’s achievement lauded

LTA CEO Moses Ngobeni praised the trio’s achievement.

“This journey is a powerful reminder that tourism is not only about places, but also about people and the stories that inspire.

“These young men have promoted active travel and adventure tourism. They’ve become ambassadors for Limpopo’s spirit of endurance, creativity, and exploration. For that we have a reason to celebrate them as achievers.

“The trio was welcomed in Cape Town yesterday by a delegation from the Limpopo Provincial Government and their parents. LTA takes pride in their achievement. We look forward to engaging them in future tourism campaigns. Especially ones that highlight Limpopo as a destination of dreams, movement, and meaning.”

Inspiring journey

The agency said this inspiring journey aligns with its strategic vision. That of encouraging youth participation in tourism. And also spotlight local stories that resonate nationally and globally.

LTA will be part of the province as these heroes are welcomed home after this milestone achievement. The agency salutes the Gauta BMX Team and invites all South Africans to celebrate these trailblazers, who have proven that with courage and purpose, anything is possible — even on two wheels.

