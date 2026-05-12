Tourism is SA’s great economic spinner – Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed tourism as one of South Africa’s most powerful economic drivers, saying it has the potential to generate massive income and unlock growth across the country.

Opening Africa’s Travel Indaba in Durban, Ramaphosa told delegates that the sector remains a critical engine for jobs, investment and inclusive economic development.

‘A sense of pride’

“Tourism distributes economic activities across many communities in the country. Today, as we open Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026, we do so with a sense of pride. We take pride in the resilience of the tourism sector.

“We take pride in the partnerships that have carried us through some of the most challenging years the global tourism industry has faced,” said Ramaphosa.

‘More than economic sector’

He also said that tourism is more than a sector of the economy, citing that it is a living expression of who South Africans are as a people.

“Last year, South Africa welcomed 10.5-million international visitors to our shores, a clear sign that the world is rediscovering our country with renewed enthusiasm.

“It is significant that three-quarters of international arrivals come from the SADC region,” he said.

One-stop border posts

He also added that the reason South Africa is working with the neighbours is to advance the SADC Tourism UNIVISA, which would enable seamless, borderless travel for tourists across SADC member states.

“We are also working to expand our one-stop border posts and develop cross-border itineraries that showcase the richness of our region. When Africans travel within Africa, we strengthen our economies, deepen our cultural ties and build a more integrated continent,” he said.

He added, “Earlier this year, in my State of the Nation Address, I made a call to our tourism industry, authorities and communities. I said, ‘We must now promote unique cultural, historical and natural attractions that reflect the country’s identity.’ I am greatly encouraged by the response to this call.”

Connectivity is key

He said that tourism cannot grow without connectivity.

“In South Africa and across the region, we have seen an increase in airline seat capacity over the last year. This growth has been driven primarily by African and Asian routes, reflecting the rising demand for travel to our region.

“These developments are part of a broader continental movement, a recognition that Africa’s future lies in being connected to itself and to the world. As we look to the future, we must continue to diversify our source markets,” he said.

Ramaphosa also said that the country is strengthening our presence in China, India, Southeast Asia, Mexico and Brazil, all countries and regions with rapidly growing outbound travel markets.

Visa reforms

“Our new visa reforms, including the Electronic Traveller Authorisation system and the Digital Nomad Visa, are designed to make travel easier and more seamless.

We must nurture these relationships, expand air access and ensure our tourism products meet visitors’ expectations.

“It is fitting that Africa’s Travel Indaba is taking place in Africa Month. We are reminded at this time that we are called to bring Africans closer together. We do so within the framework of the African Union’s African 2063 agenda, which aims to enable all citizens in the continent to move freely,” he said.

De Lille also said that her department continues to facilitate investments in tourism sector through the Tourism

Infrastructure Investment Summit.

Travel Indaba’s revamp

In response, Africa’s Travel Indaba will go through a revamp. We are looking for sponsors and partners to journey with us

in 2027. To the creatives and stakeholders on the tourism sector, we are calling on you to send your ideas to

proposals@southafrica.net.

“With over 1 200 exhibitors and 1000 buyers, I wish everyone turbulent-free negotiations as we invite the world to Africa,” said De Lille.

Ethekwini mayor Cyril Xaba said it is a great honour for the City of Durban to host Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026, which is one of the most prestigious tourism trade exhibitions on the African continent.

“We are proud to once again welcome the world to our beautiful city under the inspiring theme: “Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa’s Tourism Economy.”

Today, we gather not only to celebrate tourism but also to celebrate Africa’s resilience, innovation, cultural richness, and economic potential. Tourism remains one of the most powerful tools for economic growth, job creation, and social inclusion. In this context, Africa’s Travel Indaba continues to open doors for investment, partnerships, and opportunities for communities across our continent,” said Xaba.

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