Tourism recovery gathers pace as Mpumalanga attractions reopen after floods

Mpumalanga’s tourism sector is beginning to steady itself after weeks of disruption caused by heavy rainfall, with key attraction sites reopening and authorities cautiously welcoming visitors back into the province.

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) confirmed that all attraction sites under its management are now open. This follows safety assessments conducted after the recent floods.

The announcement signals a significant step in restoring tourism activity. The sector was hit hard as rainfall damaged roads and temporarily limited access to popular destinations.

Visitor safety checks complete, monitored

MTPA spokesperson Simphiwe Shungube said the decision was taken after thorough checks to ensure visitor safety.

“This decision follows a comprehensive assessment conducted after the recent heavy rainfall that affected parts of the tourism sector in the province,” Shungube said.

He added that safety remains paramount, warning visitors to remain alert while travelling.

“The safety of visitors remains a top priority. Therefore, visitors are urged to exercise caution when exploring the attraction sites. This is because some roads may still be slippery due to persistent rainfall,” he said.

Shungube said MTPA staff would be visible across facilities to assist tourists and ensure compliance with safety measures.

“MTPA employees will be on the ground to assist visitors at all facilities. And tourists are kindly requested to adhere to all safety rules and guidelines during their visit,” he said.

He also encouraged travellers to broaden their itineraries beyond the usual hotspots. And noted that the agency is promoting destinations in Nkangala and Gert Sibande as part of the recovery drive.

Kruger National Park signs of recovery

Signs of recovery are also emerging inside the Kruger National Park. Access had been restricted due to flooding and damaged infrastructure. The Crocodile Bridge Gate is set to reopen for day visitors from Thursday. This after severe weather conditions eased across parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

SANParks head of communications JP Louw cautioned that conditions remain fluid despite the reopening.

“Visitors are advised that the situation, however, remains dynamic. A dam wall outside the park has been reported to be compromised. And this may change operational conditions at short notice, including access through Crocodile Bridge Gate,” Louw said.

He stressed that safety restrictions are still in place inside the park.

“All gravel roads remain closed until further notice. And visitors are strongly urged not to remove barricades placed at closed gates or on restricted roads. These are in place for public safety and infrastructure protection,” Louw said.

Louw added that while Malelane, Numbi and Paul Kruger gates remain open under an entry quota system. Phabeni Gate is still closed, and the southern and northern sections of the park remain inaccessible to each other.

Tourism authorities say the gradual reopening reflects resilience in the sector. But they warn that patience and strict adherence to safety instructions will be crucial. This as Mpumalanga navigates the long road to full recovery.

