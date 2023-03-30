Track and trace team established to find fugitive Thabo Bester

A tracking and tracing team has been put together to hunt for fugitive Thabo Bester who escaped from jail in 2022.

This is according to Correctional Services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale during his media briefing at the Grootvlei Correctional Services Centre on Thursday morning.

Thobakgale pleaded with the public to come forward with any lead, noting that the department is aware that Bester was aided to flee from captivity.

Digital publication Groundup exposed news that Bester, who was sentenced in 2012, had faked his death while serving a life sentence for murder and multiple rapes.

Bester, known as the Facebook rapist, lured women by promising them international modelling gigs using the social media platform. He would then meet up with them, rob and rape them at knifepoint.

Inside his prison cell, he allegedly continued to scam and dupe many other people whom he made to believe that he owns a media company.

“We remain confident that we will arrest the fugitive and bring him to justice,” Thobakgale said, adding that a report into Bester’s escape has revealed that the director of the Mangaung Correctional Services Centre had lost control of the facility.

The director of contract management, the Department of Correctional Services controller and the deputy controller at Mangaung prison have since been served suspension notices.

“A temporary manager has been appointed at the facility and will resume the functions of the director in line with provisions in the Correctional Services Act,” said Thobakgale.

He assured that the department is working tirelessly to stabilise the prison, noting that he is bothered by a series of events that unfolded on the day of Bester’s escape.

“It is very disturbing [to know] that an unknown vehicle was allowed into the prison without a gate pass on the day of the escape.

“The private vehicle that was allowed into the facility, without the required paper work, was possibly carrying a body burned beyond recognition.

“This talks to a facility that has compromised its security. The investigation into the escape showed that Thabo Bester was assisted in his escape.”

He stated that the department is seeking legal advice regarding its contract with G4S, adding that it decided months ago that it would not renew the contract.

He also said the security company has not provided the department with sufficient information required to probe Bester’s escape in May 2022.

