Traditional healer gunned down at Limpopo village homestead

A respected traditional healer was shot dead at his home in Worcester Village, Limpopo, in an ambush by unknown assailants.

On Monday police revealed that the 67-year-old man was fatally wounded at his homestead when unknown assailants ambushed him at his home.

According to police, they received information about a man lying injured with gunshot wounds and immediately rushed to the scene.

Unknown suspect still on the run

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed the incident. He said upon arrival, police were directed to a male victim who was found unconscious at the house.

“According to information gathered at the scene, a family member had arrived home and discovered the victim lying at the veranda with gunshot wounds. He then went inside the house to inform his grandmother, who was watching television, that her husband had been shot,” said Ledwaba.

Emergency medical services were summoned to the scene but declared the victim dead on arrival. Police then began a preliminary investigation and recovered a 9mm cartridge at the scene. It will form part of the ongoing probe.

Ledwaba said the deceased has been identified as Michel Maanaso, a respected traditional healer in the community.

Second traditional healer to be shot dead

“At this stage, no arrests have been made, and the suspects remain unknown. Police say the motive for the killing has not yet been established. And investigations are continuing as they leave no stone unturned to bring those responsible to justice,” Ledwaba concluded.

Meanwhile, last week an older traditional healer was shot dead by an unknown motorist in Giyani, Limpopo.

Police reported that an 80-year-old traditional healer was allegedly shot and killed. The assailant was a man who claimed to be a police detective and demanded to see him.

When the healer went out to attend to the suspect, he was met with a hail of gunfire. He collapsed at his gate, where he died. No arrests have been made, and police say investigations are ongoing.

