Traditional leaders concerned about school violence, underage drinking

Traditional leaders in Mpumalanga have called on parents to instil traditional values in their children before sending them to school, where teachers are expected to play a parental role.

Mpumalanga House of Traditional Leaders chairperson and Contralesa President Kgoši Mathupa Mokoena raised the concerns following an incident in which a group of pupils were filmed kicking one another almost to a pulp on school grounds.

According to a video that went viral this week, the fight took place at Greendale Secondary School in Emalahleni on Tuesday involving boys in school uniforms.

Two boys can be seen in the video punching a fellow pupil while also kicking him in the face. A third pupil, on crutches, also joined in, hitting another boy with a crutch and kicking him in full view of fellow pupils.

In a separate incident, a Sitfokotile Secondary School pupil in Matsulu, outside Mbombela, was seen drinking in class.

“What we see happening with our children is very disappointing. As traditional leaders, we believe that the home is the first school, where children are taught about values, morality, and responsibility. Once a child leaves home they represent your family to society.”

Mokoena said many parents misunderstood the behaviour as constitutional rights that are given to children are meant for their own well-being.

“The constitution aims at protecting children, even from themselves. The challenge is that parents believe that teachers are the ones who must discipline their children. These days parents are so afraid of their own children that when they want their child to behave they threaten to report them to their class teacher.”

He implored society, including traditional leaders, business owners, government officials, and community-based organisations to embark on a campaign “to bring back African values to our children before we lose them for good”.

Mokoena also called on the media to lend a hand in a campaign to rid schools of violence. Mpumalanga education authorities this week confirmed the two incidents, saying they had their hands full dealing with the disturbing incident of the children filmed misbehaving during school hours.

“The department takes a zero-tolerance approach to underage drinking and condemns this unacceptable behaviour in the strongest term that sets a bad example to other learners,” said provincial education spokesperson Gerald Sambo.

Sambo said the incident was isolated and not befitting the name of the school, Sitfokotile, which in Siswati means “for joyful pride”.

“Underage drinking is a serious problem that can lead to health and mental problems, injuries, unwanted pregnancies sexually transmitted diseases and academic problems.

“The department has directed the school to submit a detailed report and to institute disciplinary proceedings against the learner concerned as a corrective measure in line with the South African Schools Act and the code for learners,” he said.

Sambo said the violent incident at Greendale Secondary was deeply concerning because it resulted in the injury of a pupil.

“The department strongly condemns this violent behaviour in the strongest terms possible. It is not clear at this time what caused the physical altercation. The department calls for the immediate suspension of the affected learners and expects a detailed report of the incident from the school,” he said.

Education author and community builder Moeketsi Mazibuko, from Emalahleni, called on society to hold hands in addressing problems facing school children.

“Teaching involves a curriculum beyond the classroom. “This curriculum requires that all community members come together to assist our department, school circuits, principals and teachers to do their work without worrying about the safety of children.

“We must instil discipline at the home front, where children are often exposed to domestic violence, which they may re-enact elsewhere, including schools or sporting fields.”

