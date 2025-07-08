Traffic officials convicted for running fake learner’s licence scheme

Two traffic officers from the Ashton Traffic Department in the Western Cape and a civilian were found guilty of corruption involving the issuing of false learner’s licences.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said Karel Davids, 53, and Andile James Dondolo, 57, who are traffic officers, and Jason Naidoo, 59, a civilian, were convicted on Monday of corruption by the Cape Town Regional Court.

“During 2016, information was received regarding two traffic officers at Ashton Traffic Department who were involved in the issuing of false learner’s driver’s licences.

Nabbed in 2016

“The matter was investigated by the Hawks, and the two officers were identified as well as the person who corrupted them, which resulted in their arrest in August 2016,” said Vukubi.

Vukubi said when the trial commenced in September 2019, the three accused were out on bail.

“The judgment was eventually handed down on 07 July 2025 and they were convicted,” said Vukubi.

Vukubi said the bail granted to Davids, Dondolo, and Naidoo was withdrawn after they were convicted on Monday.

Vukubi said Davids, Dondolo and Naidoo were remanded in custody after their guilty conviction.

Bail withdrawn

He said the three accused remain in custody until their sentencing on August 29 2025.

"Their bail was also withdrawn. And they were remanded in custody until their sentencing, which will be handed down on 29 August 2025," added Vukubi.

