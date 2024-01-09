Traffic violations land over 1 000 Joburg motorists in jail

Statistics from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) have revealed that 1 113 motorists were arrested during the festive season, from the end of November to January 8.

This shows an increase compared to the previous years after ​just over 600 motorists were removed from the road and arrested for drunken driving in 2022.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the law-enforcement authorities kept a watchful eye on motorists’ behaviour on the roads, noting that 221 speedsters were arrested over the period.

Fihla said driving under the influence of alcohol and excessive speeding are key contributing factors to road crashes, adding that the JMPD wanted to send a strong message to reckless drivers.

Road safety a top priority

“The department is committed to working collaboratively with the community to ensure that the City of Johannesburg remains a city where road safety is a top priority,” said Fihla.

“We firmly believe that these arrests send a clear message that drinking and driving while exceeding the speed limit will not be tolerated in Johannesburg.

“The JMPD continues to urge all motorists to exercise caution, adhere to traffic regulations, and prioritise the safety of themselves and others while travelling on the roads.”

The department’s acting chief of police Angie Mokasi said these numbers, while indicative of the challenges faced, also highlight the proactive measures the JMPD has taken to curb dangerous driving behaviours, protect lives, and maintain law and order on the roads.

The JMPD followed on the 2023 campaign that was launched by the the Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, in November.

The focus of the campaign was on the impact of alcohol on road user behavior and alcohol’s contribution to carnage on the roads.

The objective of the campaign was not only to ensure smooth flows of traffic, but also to prevent negligent and reckless driving that could result in road crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content