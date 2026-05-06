Tragedy as two elite SAPS officers die en route to court

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is mourning the deaths of two Tactical Response Team (TRT) sergeants who were killed in a single-vehicle accident in Witbank, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the officers were en route to Pretoria to testify in court cases when the state vehicle they were travelling in reportedly lost control, resulting in a fatal crash.

At the time of their deaths, both sergeants were attached to the Tactical Response Team and were deployed as part of the eManguzi Task Team in KwaZulu-Natal, where they were actively involved in combating cross-border crimes.

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Patricia Dimpane conveyed her condolences.

“The loss of these dedicated officers is a devastating blow to the organisation. They served the country with commitment and courage. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during this painful time,” said Mathe.

SAPS also extended its sympathies to the fallen officers’ colleagues, particularly members of the eManguzi Task Team who worked closely with them.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the names of the deceased will be released once all immediate family members have been informed.

“Meanwhile, the SAPS Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) unit has been deployed to provide psychosocial support services to the families and colleagues affected by the tragedy,” said Mathe.

This incident follows the celebration of the brave and selfless cop in a high-risk operation along the Komati River during the search for a missing person believed to have been killed by a crocodile.

Captain Johan “Pottie” Potgieter demonstrated extraordinary courage when he was lowered from a SANParks helicopter into a crocodile-infested section of the river as part of a complex recovery mission.

The operation, described by officials as both dangerous and highly technical, required precise coordination between police and wildlife authorities.

READ MORE: Praise for brave cop who retrieved human remains from crocodile’s gut

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