Tragic road accidents in Limpopo claim lives of seven people

Seven people, including a five-year-old girl, lost their lives in two different car crashes over the course of three days over the weekend in Limpopo.

In Matilu village, which is part of the Ephraim Mogale local municipality in the Sekhukhune district municipality, an accident happened on Sunday on road D4285.

Preliminary reports indicate that a minibus taxi carrying 13 people overturned, resulting in five fatalities and nine injuries, according to Limpopo transport and community safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene.

“All the injured have been transferred to Matlala Hospital. Preliminary reports also indicate that a mechanical fault might be the cause of the accident,” said Chuene.

Reckless driving investigated

Similarly, a five-year-old girl and a female driver were killed in a tragic accident that happened on the N1 North in Makhado local municipality, Vhembe district, on Friday.

Chuene said the accident, which occurred at about 8am, involved a Toyota heavy motor vehicle, a Toyota light delivery vehicle, and a Toyota sedan.

The driver of the heavy motor vehicle and two other passengers sustained injuries.

Chuene said preliminary investigations suggest that reckless driving might have contributed to the accident.

She stated that both incidents are under investigation and that the public will be informed once the investigations are complete.

Violet Mathye, the MEC for community safety and transport in Limpopo, asked drivers to exercise greater caution as the Easter weekend, which takes place from 18 April to 22 April, draws near.

“As we approach Easter weekend, I urge road users to be more cautious,” said Mathye.

“On behalf of the department and the people of Limpopo, I wish to convey our sincere condolences to the families and next of kin to those who lost their lives.

“We also wish the injured speedy recovery.”

Santaco saddened by taxi crash

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) chairperson, Frans Ngwepe, expressed the organisation’s profound sadness over the tragic taxi accident that claimed the lives of five passengers in Sekhukhune’s Ephraim Mogale local municipality.

“Santaco Limpopo extends heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident,” Ngwepe said.

“We also wish a swift recovery to all those injured and currently receiving treatment in hospitals.”

According to him, Santaco is still dedicated to maintaining accountability and safety in the taxi sector.

“We urge all drivers and operators to prioritise safety measures to prevent such heartbreaking incidents from occurring in the future.”

