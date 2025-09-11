Tragic taxi crash claims three young lives at KZN’s Imbali township

A devastating accident has rocked the community of KwaZulu-Natal township Imbali Unit 18, when a minibus taxi veered off the T6 road and crashed into Senzokuhle Crèche and Primary School, killing three children and injuring 11 others.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 8am, has left families, teachers, and residents grappling with grief and shock.

Brakes allegedly failed

According to reports, the minibus transporting schoolchildren lost control on a winding section of the T6 road. It then ploughed into the crèche building.

The impact was catastrophic, with pupils in school uniforms flung from the vehicle. Witnesses described a chaotic and heart-wrenching scene, children’s cries pierced the air amidst the wreckage.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service (KZPA) spokesperson Craig Botha described the scene as one of “devastation”. Paramedics arrived to find the taxi embedded in the crèche building, with debris scattered around.

Tragically, three children, aged between nine and 11, were declared dead at the scene from their injuries. Eleven others, aged between nine and 15, sustained injuries. These ranged from critical to serious injuries, with two children reported to be in critical condition

Driver leaped from taxi before crash

A neighbour recounted hearing a loud noise before realising the taxi had crashed into the school. They alleged the driver jumped out of the vehicle just before the collision, claiming the brakes had failed.

“He said he lost control of the taxi. He said the brakes were not working,” the neighbour told The Witness.

The tragedy unfolded in front of parents, teachers, and community members who rushed to the scene. Luthando Msomi, a teacher at Senzokuhle Crèche, arrived just as the crash occurred. She described hearing screams from the children trapped in the wreckage.

“I just tried to get help, and we began helping the kids. They were screaming for help,” Msomi said. Community members joined efforts to rescue the children, some of whom were still breathing when help arrived.

Themba Ndawonde, the uncle of one of the deceased children, expressed his anguish.

“I don’t know what happened. No one wants to explain anything to us. I was at home asleep, now my nephew is gone,” he said.

Families gathered outside the crèche as Forensic Pathology Services worked to identify the victims. A sombre process that underscored the scale of the loss.

MEC pledges support

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, expressed condolences and pledged support for the affected families.

“Our hearts are with the parents of the affected children,” Duma said. He added that he had dispatched a team from his office to visit the scene and provide assistance.

The KZN Department of Transport is investigating the cause of the crash. Preliminary reports suggest the driver lost control, possibly due to mechanical failure.

This tragic incident has reignited discussions about road safety and the regulation of scholar transport in South Africa. Overloaded or poorly maintained vehicles have been a recurring issue. A similar accident near Chatsworth recently highlighted the dangers of unsafe transport practices.

The crash also comes in the context of Child Passenger Safety Week. Experts have emphasised the importance of proper car seat usage to prevent injuries and fatalities in road accidents.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. Authorities will provide further updates after consultations with the families and healthcare professionals.

