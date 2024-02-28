Transnet expands port to meet industry demands

In its ongoing drive for port expansion and operational performance improvement, the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is repositioning its Western Region ports of Cape Town, Mossel Bay and Saldanha.

The state’s rail and transport company is doing this for the provision of world-class port infrastructure to support the regions’ booming shipping demand.

Projects in the pipeline

Projects in the pipeline include Phase 2B of the Cape Town Container Terminal expansion at the Port of Cape Town.

“As part of the project, TNPA is currently finalising a detailed design of the rail infrastructure upgrade. A key deliverable that will enable the construction phase.

“The design work will be completed by December 2024. The project scope also includes container stack upgrade as well as a truck staging area and automation.

“The expansion will see a capacity increase from 1 million TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) to 1.4 million TEU. It will have an investment value of approximately R1.775-billion. Project commencement is planned for September 2025,” Transnet said.

Culemborg Intermodal logistics

TNPA is also reviewing and finalising precinct plans for the Culemborg Intermodal Logistics Precinct Development. This is in the Port of Cape Town. It will be followed by a request for proposals during the 2024/2025 financial year.

“This project will culminate in the development of land parcels near the port to create additional back of port capacity. Key projects at the Port of Saldanha include the extension of the multi-purpose terminal and the development of berth 205.

“ These will cater for rig repairs. The new berth will also provide additional capacity for break bulk operations,” Transnet said.

Cruise reception facility

Meanwhile, strategic initiatives in the Port of Mossel Bay include the construction of the cruise reception facility. This will enable international cruise vessels to call to the port.

The slipway rehabilitation project planned for the 2024/2025 financial year will increase the port’s slipway. In addition to the slipway, it will increase the cradle capacity from 200 to 500 tons.

“The execution of these projects is not only a demonstration of our commitment to investing in the creation of addition port capacity.

“It is also critical for the ports authority to respond to the need to improve operational performance. The overall operational performance of the South African ports,” acting TNPA managing executive for the Western Region ports, Captain Vernal Jones said.

SAnews.gov.za

