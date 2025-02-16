Transnet needs R100bn injection

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will need to pump close to R100-billion into Transnet’s balance sheet to make the state-owned entity commercially viable and operate in a

manner that will benefit the country’s economy.

This was said by economist Duma Gqubule as Godongwana is set to deliver the 2025 Budget Speech on Wednesday. Gqubule said Godongwana needed to prioritise saving the ailing state-owned entity (SOE) from further collapse.

The rail, pipeline and port company, which ranks as the country’s second-largest SOE, has in recent years experienced a bumpy ride. In the 2024 financial year, the company posted a whopping R7.3-billion net loss, a fall from grace when compared to a R5-billion profit the

company generated in the 2019 financial year.

