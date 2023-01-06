Transport MEC challenges taxi industry bosses to take stand

Eastern Cape MEC for transport Xolile Nqatha has challenged taxi industry bosses in the province to act against illegal roadblocks and extortion on the roads.

In a statement on Thursday Nqatha said these illegal acts, allegedly by taxi operators, are becoming a headache for long-distance drivers, warning that the perpetrators will soon face the might of the law.

“We cannot allow a situation where we have an illegal law-enforcement structure that runs parallel to what our government seeks to achieve, tormenting and extorting money from our people,” Nqatha said.

“The public outcry about these illegal roadblocks has been heard, as well as the additional crime of extortion that is often at the core of these [illegal acts]. It is for that reason that I call on all law-enforcement agencies to take tough action against these illegal roadblocks on the province’s roads.”

He also cautioned that the few individuals involved in conducting the illegal roadblocks and extortion dent the image of the taxi industry.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author