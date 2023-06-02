Transport MEC condemns attack on e-hailing operators

Gauteng MEC for transport and logistics Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has condemned attacks on e-hailing drivers and the burning of their vehicles at Maponya Mall in Soweto.

“We would like to strongly condemn these senseless attacks on individuals and damage to vehicles. These acts are unacceptable and must be dealt with harshly,” said Diale-Tlabela.

This after an alleged confrontation that took place on Thursday between minibus taxi drivers and e-hailing operators.

It is alleged that minibus taxi drivers attacked e-hailing operators, burnt three vehicles and damaged four others at the mall’s parking area.

Two of the burned vehicles are said to have belonged to an e-hailing operator while one belonged to a private person.

Three people were rushed to the hospital with following the incident, with one of them having sustained injuries after a shooting allegedly by minibus taxi drivers.

Diale-Tlabela said her department will not be deterred from building an integrated and modernised public transport system by individuals who use intimidation and violence to put their message across.

“We wish those injured a speedy recovery and call on law-enforcement officials to work around the clock to apprehend those who were involved in this barbaric attack. They should face the full might of the law,” she said.

She further noted that the department has made significant strides to root out violence in the public transport sector following the 2019 Gauteng Taxi Summit and in line with the recommendations of the Taxi Violence Commission.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property and no arrest has been made.

“It is reported that on the evening of June 1 2023, minibus taxi drivers attacked the alleged e-hailing drivers,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Nevhuhulwi added that police cannot confirm the identity of the victims and whether they are indeed e-hailing drivers pending an investigation.

