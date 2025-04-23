KZN transport MEC Siboniso Duma gives update on R34 rehabilitation

The MEC for Transport in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma, has revealed that plans to rehabilitate the pothole-riddled and dangerous R34 between Nkwalini and Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal are at an advanced stage.

MEC Duma said the contractor has just received the necessary certification to commence its work.

Hazardous road causing damage to cars

The road has become a hazard, and several motorists have vented about it on social media. They complained that their cars broke down after using it and had to be towed.

Other users complained about the dangers posed by the trucks using it to transport coal to the Richards Bay harbour. They accuse the truckers of driving recklessly and pushing them off the road to avoid the huge potholes on the road.

The poor state of the road is also said to have contributed to the number of cash-in-transit heists. There, criminals target slow-moving traffic and pounce on cash-transporting vans.

Oversight visit to the road

Over the Easter long weekend, Duma visited the road. He assured motorists that they are tying up loose ends and the road would be rehabilitated.

“Let me state that we will soon start working on the road. The certificate has been obtained and they (the contractor) are now setting up. This will take 36 months. And it means that during the construction, there would be stop-and-go points,” Duma said.

He added that the road is critical as it lies within a coal belt. And they would like to see some of the traffic diverted to the now unused rail line. The said line is between Hlobane in Vryheid and the Richards Bay Harbour.

