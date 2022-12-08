Transport minister to launch festive season road safety campaign

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will on Thursday launch the 2022 festive season road safety campaign at the Heidelberg weighbridge.

The campaign, which aims to prioritise and promote road safety on the roads during the holidays, is a collaboration between different spheres of government, transport entities, private sector organisations, non-government organisations and key stakeholders.

One of its main objectives is to maintain a smooth flow of traffic and prevent negligent and reckless driving behaviour that could result in crashes and fatalities.

According to the department, most crashes occurred between 6pm and 10pm in 2016, with 63.9% of them happening between Thursday to Sunday.

Earlier this week, Correctional Services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale launched the festive season operations campaign and noted that correctional facilities around the country will be on high alert to prevent potential safety and security challenges.

“The increasing inmate population that we often experience during the festive season requires us to be agile and ready to manage our operations succinctly,” said Thobakgale.

“The white paper on corrections clearly states that a comprehensive security strategy is a prerequisite for correction and rehabilitation, and therefore compromising security could render delivery on our core business untenable.”

Thobakgale added that the operations will not just be focused on correctional centres in the metropolitan areas, but in all facilities throughout the country.

The commissioner assured the public that offenders out on parole or probation will also be monitored and that abdication of parole conditions will not be tolerated.

