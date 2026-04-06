TRC victims to receive housing assistance

Victims identified by South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) will be receiving housing assistance, in a move aimed at addressing long-standing reparations linked to apartheid-era human rights violations.

The housing support programme is targeted at individuals recognised by the TRC as victims, many of whom have waited decades for meaningful restitution.

Restoring dignity

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to fulfil the commission’s original mandate, which included recommending measures to restore dignity and provide material support to those affected by past injustices.

The roll-out of housing assistance now signals a renewed commitment to honour those recommendations, while also marking 30 years since the establishment of the TRC and the adoption of the country’s democratic Constitution.

Official launch in KwaZulu-Natal

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially launch the programme on Tuesday at Sonkombo Sports Field in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal.

The launch will include a symbolic handover of houses to beneficiaries.

Created under the Promotion of National Unity and Reconciliation Act, the TRC played a central role in South Africa’s transition to democracy by investigating abuses, granting conditional amnesty, and laying the groundwork for reconciliation.

However, the implementation of reparations particularly housing has remained a point of concern for many victims over the years.

TRC Inquiry

In May 2025, Ramaphosa signed a proclamation for the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry to determine whether attempts were made to prevent the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

The commission is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe. She is assisted by retired Northern Cape Judge President Frans Diale Kgomo and Adv Andrea Gabriel SC.

The establishment of the commission of inquiry is part of an agreement reached in settlement discussions in a court application brought by families of victims of apartheid-era crimes.

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