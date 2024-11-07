Treasury, Reserve Bank pay tribute to late Tito Mboweni

White lily flowers, lit candles and big-sized frame photographs of former Finance Minister and South African Reserve Bank Governor (SARB) Tito Titus Mboweni.

These were the items on display on stage during the memorial service of Mboweni on Thursday at the Rembrandt Hall at the University of Pretoria.

Mboweni’s memorial service was organised by National Treasury and SARB.

Special memorial service by SARB, National Treasury

Attended by dozens of people ranging from Mboweni’s family, friends, National Treasury staff, SARB staff, and business representatives, the memorial service had entertainment in the form of music by the SARB choir. The iconic Hugh Masekela song Stimela was playing in the background via audio elements.

While Masekela’s Stimela was playing in the background, pictures of the late struggle activist in his different government and private sector roles were beamed on the overhead projector screen over the stage.

Around the hall, big-sized photographs of Mboweni were set-up.

Some speakers on the programme made jokes about Mboweni’s cooking sessions on X (formerly known as Twitter). Also of him referring to himself as “The Duke of Magoebaskloof”.

Mboweni’s brother, Lucas, was the first speaker of the day.

Lucas was accompanied by his daughter, Nhlamulo Mboweni, on stage, The latter read a speech he had prepared for himself.

He raved about how Mboweni was intelligent and always had a love for chicken and fish.

Remembered with fondness by colleagues, loved ones

“His love for chicken and fish is not something new. It has always been his favourite. He did not like beef meat,” said Lucas.

Deputy Minister of Finance David Masondo said he regretted not visiting Mboweni when he was in hospital before he died.

“I knew he had an eye operation. He was healthy, and I did not take the hospitalisation seriously. I regret not visiting him,” said Masondo.

South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter hailed Mboweni as a model of integrity, courage, and servanthood leadership.

“Mboweni was a remarkable man. Through all the positions he held, he was able to transform and improve the lives of the most vulnerable in society. He was instrumental in crafting the foundation of laws that would uphold the dignity and rights of workers,” said Kieswetter.

Obsessed with post-election future of the country’s citizens

SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago recalled their last meeting. He said the last time he “broke bread” with Mboweni was shortly after the 2024 elections in May. Kganyago said around their dinner table, Mboweni was so focused on the new government. He was obsessed with what the new national executive government of South Africa would look like.

“Shortly after the elections, he wanted to know what the new government would look like. What the new government would mean for policy direction in the country. And what the new government would mean for the South African economy. What the new government would mean for the people of South Africa… He said the interests of the people should trump political expediency…,” said Kganyago.

Kganyago said he would remember Mboweni for teaching him a lesson about the importance of forming policies.

Remained committed to policies that favour the poor

“He said policy is about people. There should be no room for error when it comes to policy. Because with policies, there is a cause and effect,” said Kganyago.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral category two in honour of Mboweni. The former governor passed away on October 12 at the age of 65, following a short illness.

Mboweni’s state funeral took place at the Nkowankowa Stadium near Tzaneen in Limpopo, on October 19.

Among the political heavyweights who joined thousands of mourners at the funeral were former president Thabo Mbeki. Former deputy president David Mabuza, deputy president Paul Mashatile. ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana, Kganyago, EFF leader Julius Malema. Judge President of the Limpopo High Court George Phatudi. National Police Commissioner Gen Fanie Masemola and presidential representatives from Ghana and Finland.

