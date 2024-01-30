Trial date set for former ANC MP Sibusiso Kula’s murder case

The North West High Court, which is sitting at the Klerksdorp regional court, has set the trial date for the murder case against former ANC MP Sibusiso Kula.

The 34-year-old will appear before the court between May 13 and 17 for trial.

The state and defence attorneys confirmed during the pre-trial hearing, when the case was brought before the court for the first time, that they were prepared to move forward with the trial because the accused attorney had received all the required paperwork, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Henry Mamothame.

Kula, who is out on R50 000 bail, is charged with the murder of his wife, Jennifer Mohlomi, in 2022.

The North West High Court granted him bail after he appealed a decision by the Orkney magistrate’s court to deny him bail.

He was ordered to surrender his passports, report twice a day at the nearest police station, provide the investigating officer with his work itinerary, and report to the investigating officer if he moves out of his residential jurisdiction.

Murder weapon missing

According to police reports, Mohlomi was found murdered on November 27 2022, in what seemed to be a robbery.

“She was found with a stab wound on her back, but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered,” said Mamothame.

The hospital where Kula allegedly took Mohlomi for medical attention informed the police of the incident.

Kula told the police that he was not at home when his wife was murdered.

Kula was arrested on January 20 2023, after the police conducted extensive investigations and connected him to the alleged murder.