Trial for 11 accused in Eskom’s R1.4bn graft case set for july 2026

The trial of the 11 accused in the Eskom Kusile power station corruption case is set to commence on July 20 2026 at the Johannesburg High Court.

This was revealed during court proceedings on Wednesday at the Johannesburg High Court. The accused appeared on corruption charges relating to the R1.4-billion for the upgrade of Kusile power station in Mpumalanga between 2014 and 2017.

The accused include four persons and seven companies.

Former senior managers and businessman

They are former Eskom contractor Michael Harry Lomas, former Eskom senior manager Frans Hlakudi, former Eskom executive Abram Masango, and businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana.

Lomas joined the other accused following his extradition from the UK in September.

The accused are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering related to the R1.4-billion contract.

During court proceedings on Wednesday, the state prosecutor informed judge Gcina Malindi that the trial dates have been agreed upon by the state and the defence lawyers of the accused.

The dates agreed upon by all parties for the trial is July 20 2026 to September 18 2026.

All out on bail, except one accused

All the accused persons except for Lomas are out on bail.

Lomas made a formal bail application in January and judgement on his bail application is expected to be delivered on March 17. The state opposed his bail application.

Previously, the case had 12 accused, with the other accused being Antonio Trindade.

Trindale declared unfit for trial

However, in December last year, the Johannesburg High Court was told that Trindale has been declared unfit to stand trial. The Sterkfontein Hospital made the declaration following a medical assessment to determine his fitness to stand trial.

Spokesperson for the NPA’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Henry Mamothame confirmed the matter. He said Trindade’s matter was separated, and he will be back in court on May 8 2025 for medical re-assessment.

Mamothame said the Hawks, in collaboration with prosecutors from IDAC, conducted an intensive investigation into the alleged corruption involving the upgrade of the Eskom Kusile power station.

“Following the arrest and court appearance of the 12 accused, the asset forfeiture unit was granted a restraint order. The order is valued at approximately R1.4-billion, made against their assets,” said Mamothame.

