Trial of alleged funder of Sindiso Magaqa hit to start next month after bail bid failed

The trial of Zweliphansi Skhossana, the former Umzimkhulu municipal manager who allegedly bankrolled the squad of hitmen that killed former ANC Youth League secretary-general, Sindiso Magaqa, will get underway in the Pietermaritzburg High Court next month.

Skhosana was informed of the latest developments on Tuesday at the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court shortly after his spirited bail bid fell flat.

His litany of charges was read out, and he was informed that his trial would start on October 6 2025.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal, Skhosana will join the two other accused in this matter, namely Sbonelo Myeza and Mbulelo Mpofana.

They will face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and attempted murder. Also unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, malicious injury to property, and defeating the administration of justice.

Silenced for speaking out on graft

Skhosana allegedly ordered the July 2017 hit on Magaqa together with the late ANC heavyweight, Mluleki Ndobe. And that was because Magaga was speaking out against corruption regarding the renovation of the centenary hall. Therefore he had to be eliminated.

Skhosana’s role in the murder was revealed early this year by one of the hitmen, Sbusiso Ncengwa. He made a full confession in the Pietermaritzburg High Court and then pleaded guilty. He told the court Skhosana financed the hit, and that he was cheated as he ended up getting a meagre R20, 000.

Ncengwa was then sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

In his confession, which was accepted by the court as true, Ncengwa also implicated Mdu Ncalane. The latter is a senior employee of the eThekwini municipality. He implicated him for helping to move money during a dispute in jail. The said dispute arose after it was revealed that the main hitmen had underpaid their accomplices.

The money was also required to cover legal fees.

