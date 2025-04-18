Tributes pouring in for Kaizer Chiefs legend Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko

The Kaizer Chiefs family and the entire SA football fraternity is mourning the death of stalwart Simon “Bull” Lehoko, who passed away after a long illness on Wednesday.

Lehoko, 75, was suffering from diabetes. His leg had been amputated, and he was using a wheelchair.

He was tough-as-teak and no-nonsense defender for Amakhosi in the 1970s and 1980s. The former star played for Vaal Professionals before he joined Amakhosi in 1978.

Chairman Kaizer Motaung

Said Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung on the club’s website: “I am profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of a true Kaizer Chiefs legend, and friend, Simon “Bull” Lehoko. I knew him for many years, having played against him when he was a youngster before we signed him for Amakhosi in 1978. And I later shared numerous memorable moments with him after he joined us.

“On the field, his tenacity and strength earned him the nickname of ‘Bull’, which aptly described his hard but fair approach to defending. He was a towering presence who intimidated opponents with his uncompromising combination of physicality and composure on the ball. Bull was a mainstay of the Kaizer Chiefs back line throughout one of the most successful periods in our Club’s history. Not least of which was the 1981 ‘quadruple’ season, in which he played a leading role.

“Away from the pitch, Bull was as kind and generous as he was fearsome on it. He cared deeply about the community from where he came from. And he gave admirable service to the Club where he originally made his name, Vaal Professionals. He coached them to a Bob Save Superbowl title in 1994.

Special tribute

“The loss of a beloved club legend weighs heavy in the hearts of all who make up the Kaizer Chiefs Family. And our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and loved ones at this time of mourning. Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko’s contribution to the history of Kaizer Chiefs was immense. And his legacy will be remembered and celebrated for all time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The SA Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA) also sent their message of condolences.

Associates in the sports industry

“Our heartfelt condolences to the Lehoko family. Also to Vaal Professional FC, Kaizer Chiefs FC, friends and relatives on the passing of the Legendary Simon Bull Lehoko. SAMLFA supplicate to God to give the family strength, courage, comfort and Grace during this difficult time. May the beautiful soul of the legendary Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko repose peacefully,” said SAMLFA president Bhudda Mathathe.

