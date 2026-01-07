Trio who assaulted Eastern Cape car guard all released on warning

The three men accused of assaulting a security guard at one of East London’s most popular waterfront spots have all been released on warning.

The trio appeared briefly before the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with an alleged assault at Ebuhlanti Marina Glen.

Two of the accused had already been released on warning immediately after their arrest, while the third, Mfezeko Sodawe, appeared in the dock after being arrested and kept in custody.

Sodawe was also released on a warning on Tuesday.

On New Year’s Eve, a video of the accused went viral, showing them physically assaulting a car guard.

During the court appearance, presiding magistrate Kevin von Bratt released Sodawe on warning and postponed the matter to February 25 for further investigation.

The accused was warned not to make any contact with the complainant.

The court proceedings drew significant attention, with Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku in attendance, accompanied by members of the ANC and the South African Municipal Workers’ Union, who pledged their solidarity with the assaulted security guard.

The guard is contracted by a private company to protect the popular entertainment and leisure precinct.

“We are quite disappointed; you know Buffalo City is one of the friendliest cities. That is why most people could not understand this act of violence against the security guard,” Faku said.

Widespread public concern

She emphasised that such incidents should not be repeated in the city and echoed widespread public concern over the accused being released on warning.

“We are quite disappointed that the state did not oppose bail; people are just going out on warning. What kind of message is it giving to our community?”

The accused’s attorney, Nqaba Nomvete, downplayed the seriousness of the case, insisting it amounted to common assault and had been overstated.

“There is too much damage that has been done. It’s a common assault case; it’s a schedule 1 offense. It’s just that social media gave it attention, and it’s affecting many things,” Nomvete said.

He added that the accused had attempted to make amends with the victim’s family.

“The family said they will get back to them about negotiations and apologies, because a fight happened, and we cannot dispute that,” he said.

Luxolo Sodawe and Mfezeko Sodawe, along with co-accused Lutho Pamali, are expected back at the East London Magistrate’s Court on February 25.

