Troubled Edwin Sodi’s mansion goes on sale for whopping R75m

The mega-mansion in Morningside, owned by troubled businessman Edwin Sodi, is up for sale at an astounding R75-million.

Property seller Lynn Petzer of Lynn Estates listed the property a week ago. Most of Sodi’s properties were sold at an auction on Saturday, including his cars, houses, and company.

According to the listing on the real estate website Propert24, the house is 4 000 square metres in size and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

It is also described as the epitome of luxury in the heart of Sandton, a leafy suburb in Johannesburg.

Luxury and exclusivity

“Naturally elevated, this 2 000-square-metres home benefits from uncompromised luxury and exclusivity,” according to the real estate website.

“Expansive living spaces that make you feel like you are in a tranquil, secluded resort in the heart of Sandton.

“Contemporary elegance embraced by generous space and natural light illuminates what seems to be the quintessential in aspirational living with world-class finishes.”

The mansion is said to have a grand double-volume entrance hall with a feature wall, glass door, and contemporary floating staircase; an entertainer lounge with a bar and marble fireplace; a 20-seater fire pit; an outdoor cinema; a built-in bar with a cigar lounge; a gym; and ample secure parking for 20 vehicles.

The businessman used to live in the mansion and host parties there in the past, and numerous influencers and celebrities have posted pictures of themselves in it on social media.

In September 2023, Sodi also held his 50th birthday celebration at the house.

NPA pounces on the controversial businessman

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) asset forfeiture unit seized the controversial businessman’s possessions in 2020, including 29 cars, 27 properties, 19 active accounts, and household goods that belonged to him and his company, Blackhead Consulting.

Blackhead Consulting is at the centre of two contentious tenders: the R295-million contract for the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works and the R255-million asbestos contract in the Free State.

The Special Investigating Unit is looking into the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works tender.

Sodi, Ace Magashule, the former secretary-general of the ANC, and 17 other people are scheduled to appear in court on April 15 for trial on allegations of money-laundering and corruption connected to a botched asbestos tender.

The businessman’s house and other properties were placed under restraint under an order that seized assets valued at R300 million.

According to recent media reports, NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga stated that the house and other properties would only be forfeited to the state in the event that Sodi was found guilty.

Tycoon’s restrained properties

“The wife was occupying the house, in agreement with the curators. We have put caveats on properties on the condition that they can occupy the houses and insure them but not sell them,” Mhaga said.

“All immovable properties are paid up. We have a R300-million restraint order in place pending the finalisation of the criminal case.

“In essence, all restrained properties can only be forfeited to the state after conviction.”

The NPA was not immediately available to comment on the sale of the house.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content