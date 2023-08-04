Troubled lawyer Malesela Teffo in court for assault and fraud

Controversial lawyer Malesela Teffo allegedly assaulted a security officer at an office park and forced entry to change locks at an office he was prohibited from entering.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the incident happened in July at the Protea Towers, a building owned by City Property, where the embattled lawyer was renting an office.

“He was prohibited from entering the premises from 21 April 2023,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

“It is alleged that on 29 July 2023, Teffo went to the said building without permission, with a person from the locksmith.

“When he arrived, the security officer who was on duty at the reception tried to stop him from entering.”

She added that Teffo allegedly ignored the security guard and proceeded to his office, where he, together with the person from the locksmith, broke into the office.

“When another security officer who was on the scene was recording what was happening, it is alleged that Teffo assaulted him.

“The security officer ran to the police station to report the matter. When he returned to the scene, Teffo was already gone, taking the door handle with him,” Mahanjana said.

Teffo, who gained publicity when he represented some of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in 2022 before he was dismissed, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday for the matter and another one of fraud.

Mahanjana said in the second case, Teffo is facing a charge of fraud amounting to R13 000.

“It is alleged that on 9 June 2022, the two complainants in the matter approached Teffo for legal assistance.

“It is alleged that Teffo agreed to assist the complainants and asked that they make a payment of R6 500 each to his personal account, after which he would then arrange for consultation with them.”

The complainants allegedly made the requested payments. However, when they enquired about the consultation, it is alleged that Teffo ignored them.

“After some time, the complainants reported the matter to the Legal Practice Council and they were informed that Teffo was no longer in practice. That is when the two reported the matter to the police.”

Teffo was arrested on Tuesday and has been in custody since.

Mahanjana added: “After his arrest, it was put on record in court that Teffo refused to cooperate with the police and refused to allow them to take his fingerprints for profiling and to give them his personal address.”

He remains in police custody and will appear in court again on Monday for confirmation of his address, profiling and possible bail application.

