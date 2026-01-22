Truck driver convicted in R1m Transnet fuel theft

A truck driver linked to the theft of more than 40, 000 litres of fuel worth over R1-million from Transnet has now been convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

The truck driver was convicted despite denying involvement in the crime for three years. This while his accomplice had already pleaded guilty and begun serving a prison term.

Harold Mabunda, accused of driving the tanker used in the Transnet pipeline fuel theft, was found guilty of possession of stolen fuel and tampering with essential infrastructure when he appeared in the Evander Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Accomplice already pleaded guilty

“Three years after his accomplice was sentenced, Mabunda maintained his innocence until he was found guilty on all charges,” said provincial Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi on Thursday.

“Mabunda is expected to join his co-accused, Bongani Mzizi, who was convicted and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in February 2023 after pleading guilty to charges of tampering with essential infrastructure, theft and possession of stolen fuel.”

According to Nkosi, the crime dates back to a night when Transnet systems detected a sudden and suspicious drop in pipeline pressure near Leslie, Mpumalanga. This prompted the deployment of security to the area.

“The security guards noticed a tanker truck leaving the area. They tried to stop the truck, but the driver ignored the security guards’ warnings,” Nkosi said.

Caught red-handed

“A chase ensued while police in Springs were alerted for backup. The truck was cornered in Springs, but both the driver and his crew attempted to evade arrest. The accused were no match for the dedicated police and security officials. And they were apprehended a stone’s throw from their tanker.”

Nkosi said an inspection of the tanker revealed it was loaded with stolen fuel.

“The tanker was found loaded with 40, 000 litres of fuel with an estimated value of R1, 063 200. Samples extracted from the crime scene matched the fuel found in the tanker,” he said.

“A case of possession of stolen fuel was registered in Springs. While cases of tampering with essential infrastructure and theft were registered in Leslie.”

The investigation was conducted jointly by the Hawks’ Germiston-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit and the Middelburg-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit. All later investigations were consolidated and finalised in Mpumalanga.

Provincial Hawks head Major General Nico Gerber welcomed the conviction. He praised the collaboration between law-enforcement agencies and private security.

“The Police Security Cluster played a crucial role in bringing the perpetrators to book. With this kind of relationship, we trust we will be able to eradicate any form of criminal activities related to critical infrastructure,” said Gerber.

The matter was postponed to January 28, 2026, for sentencing.

