Truck driver faces culpable homicide for killing on-duty traffic officer

A truck driver was arrested and charged with culpable homicide after he killed a traffic officer in a road accident in Mpumalanga.

The officer, Gijimane July Nkabinde, was hit by the truck along the N4 toll road on Monday.

According to the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison, the incident took place while Nkabinde was on duty at the Middelburg weighbridge. It is alleged that at the time the accident occurred, he was directing the truck to the weighbridge situated along the road.

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison, Vusi Shongwe, said truck drivers must at all times cooperate with law-enforcement officers because the directives of these officials supersede all other signs on the road.

“We have noticed that some truck drivers are at times not working with our officials. There is a problem with the attitude of some truck drivers who constantly disregard the rules,” Shongwe said.

“The attitude of some of these drivers must change and trucking companies must instill in their employees a culture of considerate and courteous driving.”

He sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Nkabinde. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is under way.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author