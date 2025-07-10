Truck torched during service delivery protest on N2 highway in Gqeberha

A truck was totally destroyed by fire during a service delivery protest on the N2 highway in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident and stated that a 20-year-old man has been arrested for setting the truck on fire.

According to Beetge, a group of about 60 demonstrators from the Wells Estate neighbourhood blocked the R335 (Addo Road) with tyres and burning debris.

Beetge stated that problems with electrical box service delivery were purportedly the cause of the protest.

Police probe case of public violence

“The SA Police Service’s public order policing responded to the scene, and by 4.30pm the road was opened and the rubble cleared as the group dispersed,” said Beetge.

“However, by 6.40pm, a larger group formed again [about 300 protesters] and took to the N2 highway as well as the Truckers Inn bridge, where the roads were blocked again in both directions with burning rubble and tyres.

“A Hino 4-tonne truck was also targeted and set alight by the group.”

According to Beetge, the public order policing unit stepped in once more, and by 8.30pm, the roads were once more open while the Nelson Mandela Bay fire department helped to clear the roads and extinguish any remaining fires.

Beetge stated that the police in Swartkops have initiated an investigation into a case of public violence and infrastructure damage.

Suspects nabbed for stock theft

In the meantime, Eastern Cape police reported that four male suspects aged between 26 and 54 were arrested on Wednesday night for livestock theft in Ngcengane as a result of the crime intelligence unit’s efforts.

The suspects were found in possession of 10 suspected stolen sheep, which were recovered.

Police said the four suspects, all from Manyosini, were apprehended at Ngcengane after their Polo sedan broke down. They are accused of stealing sheep from the neighbouring Khambi village.

Two Khambi village owners have positively identified the stolen sheep, which are worth about R20 000, as belonging to them.

The suspects will soon be charged with possessing allegedly stolen stock when they appear in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court.

“Intensifying the fight against stock theft is one of our priorities, and we urge all communities to work closely with police to curb the scourge,” said OR Tambo district police commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana as he applauded all police members involved in the operation.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content