TS Galaxy keeper recovering from stab wounds after hijacking

TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi was stabbed during a hijacking incident in Soweto on Saturday night, the club has confirmed.

It is believed the on-form shot-stopper was with his brother when they were attacked at a filling station. The club said in a statement on Sunday that the siblings suffered stab wounds and had been admitted to the hospital.

Buthelezi is reportedly in a stable condition but his brother is said to be critical.

“TS Galaxy FC is appealing to the masses to afford Buthelezi and his family privacy during these trying times,” said the club in a statement.

“The club will not be commenting further on the matter until further notice.

“His family has asked for privacy while they are trying to deal with this unforeseen circumstance.”

The 23-year-old, who is yet to concede a goal at the highest level, rose to prominence when he made his PSL debut in the Nedbank Cup against Kaizer Chiefs a fortnight ago. TS Galaxy won the match 1-0.

He went on to keep two consecutive clean sheets in the DStv Premiership matches against Swallows and AmaZulu.

