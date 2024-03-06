TS Galaxy, Sundowns clash postponed following fatal accident

The DStv Premiership game between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns has been postponed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) following a head-on collision involving the Rockets’ team bus while travelling to Mbombela.

The match was scheduled to take place at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Wednesday night.

The bus and a Volkswagen Polo were involved in an accident on Tuesday that resulted in the death of the driver of the Volkswagen Polo.

Galaxy players and coaching staff escaped the accident unharmed.

Players and coaching staff are traumatised

The PSL moved quickly to accommodate TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi’s request to postpone the match, acknowledging that the players and the coaching staff are still traumatised by the incident.

“The Premier Soccer League hereby confirms the postponement of the DStv Premiership fixture between TS Galaxy FC and Mamelodi Sundowns scheduled for this evening, March 6 2024, at Mbombela Stadium,” said the league in a statement.

“The decision has been made in consideration of the extraordinary circumstances following an accident involving the TS Galaxy FC team bus and another motor vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

“The PSL extends its understanding and support to TS Galaxy FC during this challenging period. We acknowledge the impact of this decision on all stakeholders and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The league will give information about the rescheduled game in due course.

Touchline rivalry

The postponement of what was a highly anticipated match means the touchline rivalry between the two teams’ coaches, Sead Ramovic and Rulani Mokwena, will be delayed.

The outspoken Ramovic fired shots at Mokwena recently, alleging that the Sundowns mentor yelled and used the infamous F-word against him over the phone.

It is yet to be seen whether the bad blood between the two flamboyant coaches will be resolved when they finally meet in the future.

