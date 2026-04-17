Tshwane CFO denies improper ties with Sergeant Nkosi

The chief financial officer of the City of Tshwane, Gareth Mnisi, has defended his conduct in testimony, rejecting allegations of improper relationships while acknowledging a close personal friendship with Sgt Fannie Nkosi.

On Friday, Mnisi told the Madlanga commission of inquiry that his relationship with Nkosi was rooted in personal trust during a difficult period in his life.

Good friends

“Sergeant Nkosi and I became good friends. I met up with Sgt Nkosi on a regular basis during our friendship. I was going through a divorce, and I thought that I could trust him and that he wouldn’t betray my trust,” he said.

He described Nkosi as a supportive figure.

“I found him to be a caring individual. He protected me, and I regarded him as a brother.”

According to Mnisi, their interactions were personal rather than professional, often involving discussions about workplace challenges.

No business relationship

Additionally, Mnisi emphasised that there was no financial or business relationship between them.

“Sergeant Nkosi and I shared no business relationship, joint venture, commercial arrangement, or common business interests,” he stated.

However he revealed that Nkosi told him about his brother experiencing issues with the procurement department.

“Nkosi said he had to verify whether his brother’s vendor number had been migrated and captured on the city’s system,” said Mnisi.

Suppliers’ concerns

Addressing procurement concerns within the municipality, Mnisi acknowledged that suppliers had raised numerous complaints, particularly during the transition to the SAP Ariba Business Network system.

Suppliers struggled with vendor registration and engagement with the City’s procurement processes.

“At the time there were numerous complaints raised by suppliers having difficulties engaging with the City’s procurement processes. These concerns were regularly brought to the attention of the relevant offices, particularly during the transition to the new SAP Ariba Business Network.”

He maintained that his involvement in assisting suppliers was not unusual.

“I had no issue to assist, as I assisted several other suppliers on previous occasions regarding the same concerns,” he said.

Suppliers assisted with SAP Ariba

Explaining the system to the commission, Mnisi noted that SAP Ariba is designed to streamline procurement by connecting buyers and suppliers in a unified network.

He argued that the migration process required collective effort across the municipality.

“As is evident, we all assisted in solving the migration issues as the benefits to the City were enormous. To put it simply, we all rolled up our sleeves and assisted in whichever way we could.”

He highlighted the platform’s intended advantages, include better control over company spending, improved procurement compliance and approval workflows, and stronger supplier management and risk visibility.

No dealings with bidders

Mnisi stated that he’s never had any financial relationship with Gubis85 Solutions PTY, whether directly or indirectly. He said he’s never had a relationship with some of the TMPD bidders, shareholders, or directors.

When asked by evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson what the purpose was of Sgt Nkosi providing a list of bidders to him.

Mnisi denied having assisted any bidders.

“Nkosi gave me names of bidders who were part of the tender panel to check whether they were compliant,” he said.

Mnisi also distanced himself from the late taxi boss Joe Mswazi Sibanyoni and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

“I do not know Mr. Joe Sibanyoni and I never met Vusimusi Cat Matlala too. But I knew Mandla Mgcina through Nkosi. I met Mgcina at Kwa-Mai Mai.”

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