Tshwane CFO given a week to respond to suspension threat

The City of Tshwane has given its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Gareth Mnisi, seven days to explain why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.

Mnisi was recently implicated at the Madlanga Commission, where testimony linked him to alleged attempts to manipulate tenders.

Nkosi wanted his brother’s company to get tender

Suspended Gauteng cop Sergeant Fannie Nkosi told the commission that Mnisi was helping his brother with tender documents.

WhatsApp messages showed how Nkosi and Mnisi were regularly in contact over a security tender at the metro.

Messages revealed that Nkosi wanted the tender to go to his brother’s company, Ngaphesheya.

Company did not comply with 12 bid specifications

However, there was an issue as the company did not comply with at least 12 of the tender bid specifications.

This didn’t stop the two from trying to secure the tender. Six months after the submission deadline, Mnisi was still giving Nkosi pointers on how Ngaphesheya can become compliant.

Council starts Mnisi disciplinary proceedings

On Thursday night, the city council resolved to begin disciplinary proceedings against Mnisi. A final decision on his future within the metro will be made after the process.

Tshwane Mayoral Spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi said the city will also launch an investigation into the allegations.

“An independent investigator will be appointed to investigate the allegations of potential misconduct. This is to ensure that the process is objective, credible and capable of withstanding scrutiny. This step reflects the seriousness with which the city is addressing allegations relating to financial governance, accountability and oversight.”

Nkosi helped Mnisi pay service provider

During proceedings, evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson said Nkosi assisted Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Deputy Chief General Umashi Dhlamini, and Tshwane CFO, Gareth Mnisi, pay a service provider.

When asked why the CFO couldn’t do it himself, Nkosi said that he was helping Mnisi.

Nkosi added that he had heard a service provider complaining over the phone while driving the CFO’s vehicle.

Meanwhile, Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, has placed Corporate and Shared Services MMC, Kholofelo Morodi, on special leave following allegations that emerged at the commission.

Morodi was accused of sharing internal tender documents with Nkosi.

READ MORE: Fannie Nkosi tells Madlanga Commission he helped Tshwane officials

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