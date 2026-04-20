Tshwane CFO Mnisi grilled over discussing Tshwane tenders with cop Nkosi

Suspended City of Tshwane Chief Financial Officer Gareth Mnisi faced intense scrutiny at the Madlanga commission of inquiry over his communication with suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi amid concerns about the sharing of municipal information with an external party.

The commission, chaired by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, examined a series of WhatsApp exchanges between Mnisi and Nkosi, questioning whether the relationship breached governance protocols.

Commissioners raised alarm over Mnisi’s willingness to discuss city-related matters with someone not formally involved in municipal processes.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi directly challenged Mnisi on why he shared details about a tender feedback session with Nkosi, describing the sergeant as an outsider.

Mnisi insisted that he had not disclosed confidential information.

“I’ve never shared any confidential information with Sergeant Nkosi,” Mnisi told the commission.

Message contradicts witness’s version

However, this claim was contradicted during questioning by Commissioner Sandile Khumalo, who pointed to a message in which Mnisi confirmed that purchase orders had been approved.

“We did not ask whether the information was confidential or not,” Khumalo said. “When you say ‘purchase orders as per request have been approved,’ are you not sharing information?”

Mnisi conceded the point.

“I am sharing information,” he admitted, but maintained it was not sensitive.

Khumalo pressed further, questioning Mnisi’s judgement in engaging Nkosi on municipal matters at all.

He asked why Mnisi did not shut down the discussion when Nkosi first became involved.

Mnisi responded that Nkosi was already involved. He added that the information shared did not meet his threshold for confidentiality.

This drew further criticism, particularly when the discussion turned to payments to service providers.

“Why do you say that was not confidential when the text is about the payment of a service provider?” Khumalo asked.

“According to me it was not,” Mnisi replied.

Zooming into meeting CFO organised

The commission also probed a meeting arranged by Mnisi involving Nkosi and General Umashi Dlamini.

Although Dlamini did not attend, Mnisi proceeded with the meeting, saying it was necessary to resolve an outstanding issue.

Commissioner Baloyi questioned this approach, suggesting Mnisi bypassed formal procedures by involving individuals not officially tasked with resolving municipal matters.

“This looks like you have a process, but you were content dealing with this matter without following that process,” she said.

Mnisi rejected the criticism, arguing that he was attempting to move matters forward while still adhering to protocols.

“You cannot leave issues hanging forever,” he said.

Further concerns emerged over Mnisi’s communication with Nkosi regarding a company linked to Nkosi’s brother, Ngaphesheya, which was bidding for work.

Concedes to providing tender bid advice

Mnisi acknowledged providing advice on the bid but denied any personal interest.

“I was not promised money… I provided general advice,” he said. Additionally, Mnisi said the tender in question was not linked to the City of Tshwane.

Chairperson Madlanga challenged this reasoning, highlighting the potential conflict of interest given Mnisi’s role in adjudicating bids and his relationship with Nkosi.

“You assist with a bid involving your friend’s brother’s company. Was that not a conflict of interest?” asked Madlanga.

Mnisi denied any wrongdoing, arguing he had no influence over the process and no personal stake in the company.

“My view is based on the document I signed, I did not have an interest in the bid,” he said.

Madlanga criticised Mnisi’s narrow interpretation of conflict of interest, suggesting it should not be based solely on personal belief.

“Your view of a conflict of interest is narrow. I do not understand this coming from a chief financial officer. My question is not whether you had influenced the process,” Madlanga stated.