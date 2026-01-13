Tshwane cracks down on illegal electricity reconnection at Ndlala properties

The City of Tshwane has disconnected electricity supply to several properties owned by businessman Thami Ndlala after they were allegedly reconnected illegally without settling outstanding municipal debt.

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya said the city first cut electricity to the Thami Ndlala Mall and Hotel Apartments in December after the property accumulated arrears of more than R600, 000.

However, officials returned this week after discovering that the electricity supply had been unlawfully restored.

In defiance of December disconnection

“We disconnected the electricity in December because of the outstanding debt,” Moya said.

“When we came back, we found that the power had been illegally reconnected without any settlement of the account.”

In a further enforcement action, the city also disconnected electricity at another Ndlala-owned property, the Ndlala Dynasty. It’s an accommodation facility located in the Pretoria central business district.

According to the municipality, this property owes the city approximately R2.3-million.

Mayor Moya said the disconnections form part of the city’s ongoing efforts to enforce compliance with municipal bylaws and to recover outstanding revenue.

In August 2025, Ndlala, who is married to Metro FM’s Lerato Kganyago, invited US musician Joe Thomas. Thomas was to perform at a two-day opening of Ndlala Mall in Arcadia, Pretoria.

Ahead of performing at Ndlala Arena, Thomas was honoured with the first star on Ndlala Mall’s Walk of Fame.

Meanwhile, in October a luxury Johannesburg establishment 12 On Hillel Villa & Spa moved swiftly to clear its name following reports linking the hotel to allegations of corruption and political interference. The allegations were heard before the Madlanga Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

Controversial hotel & Spa

The hotel is situated in Northcliff, Randburg, in Johannesburg. It first came into the spotlight in 2022 when Kganyago, on Valentine’s Day, revealed the hotel on Instagram. It also has a restaurant called Amour.

At the time, it was made to appear that her husband had gifted her the hotel. Ndlala is known to always surprise her with over-the-top gifts.

It was later clarified that Kganyago is, in fact, the owner of Amour restaurant. She is alsop art-owner of the 12 On Hillel property.

READ MORE: Don’t draw Lerato Kganyago into criminality without factual basis Joburg hotel

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content