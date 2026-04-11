Tshwane deputy chief of police grilled at Madlanga

Deputy Chief of Police at the City of Tshwane Metro Police Department, Umashi Dlamini, told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Friday that he played no role in any recruitment processes within the department.

Dlamini maintained that he neither influenced nor directed the allocation of work to any service providers, despite confirming that suspended Sergeant Fannie Nkosi had shared tender applicants’ confirmation letters with him.

‘I deny the narrative’

“I could have not influenced or directed the allocation of work to any service provider. Otherwise, the statements suggest that I had swayed the deputy chief APS and his subordinates to bend the rules and I deny the narrative; it is incorrect,” said Dlamini.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga challenged Dlamini’s responses, highlighting that his answers appeared to assume that procedures were always followed correctly.

“What is being addressed here concerns impropriety. Can you answer the questions in the context of that because somebody acting improperly would exactly have wanted to do things in a manner that would not come into the attention of the deputy chief,” said Madlanga.

In response, Dlamini acknowledged that irregularities can occur but insisted he had never influenced the deployment of any security company within the department.

No contact with CFO

The inquiry also examined Dlamini’s communication with City of Tshwane chief financial officer Gareth Mnisi.

Dlamini testified that he did not communicate with Mnisi directly, but rather through Sergeant Nkosi.

“The CFO spoke to me on the 4th of May while he was with Sergeant Nkosi and on May 5 he made a follow up with Nkosi that he must check with me on how far I was with addressing the outstanding payment. That is how I responded to Nkosi because I did not have contact of the CFO,” he said.

Familiarity with Nkosi

Dlamini explained that he assumed Mnisi chose to communicate through Nkosi due to familiarity and trust. He added that he had known Nkosi since his youth in Soshanguve, which contributed to his confidence in him.

“I have not shared any information with any other person outside the city of Tshwane except the requests from sergeant Nkosi,” Dlamini told the commission.

However, Commissioner Sesi Baloyi pointed out that Dlamini had shared information with someone outside official channels.

“You did share information with an outsider but you just said in your answer that it was meant for the CFO,” said Baloyi.

Sharing info with Nkosi

Dlamini conceded the point.

He further testified that he had shared the names of companies with Nkosi with the intention that the information be passed on to Mnisi.

“Mr Mnisi is my colleague who hold the position of CFO in the city of Tshwane. I do not have any personal relationship or business relationship. The relationship we have is a professional one and it does not extend beyond that point.”

The wrapped up for the week and it will resume on Tuesday.

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