Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya cracks down on brothels run by illegal foreigners

Four Chinese nationals have been arrested in Pretoria’s central business district (CBD) after Tshwane Executive Mayor Nasiphi Moya, along with Metro Police, uncovered a brothel operating illegally and employing undocumented immigrants.

The arrests took place on Tuesday night, November 11, 2025, during a multidisciplinary crime prevention operation led by the Chief of Police, Commissioner Yolande Faro. The raid formed part of the Tshwane Metro Police Department’s (TMPD) broader festive season safety strategy. And it is targeting crime hotspots in Sunnyside and the CBD.

Undocumented immigrants, fake alcohol

“What we have found here is these Chinese who are running a prostitution ring, they have tons of rooms. They are selling fake alcohol and are employing undocumented immigrants. We are arresting all these people because they do not have documents. This is one of the ways we are going to be reclaiming the city. But what is clear is that these people are working with our officials,” Moya said during the raid.

“They have electricity and they are confessing that they are paying R5, 000. So, we have a problem, our officials are not loyal. We will be camping in this side of the city.”

According to the TMPD, the four Chinese suspects were taken into custody after officers discovered that they were employing undocumented immigrants to work at the establishment. The brothel was immediately shut down for non-compliance with city by-laws. And for contravening labour and immigration regulations.

Commissioner Faro condemned the exploitation of vulnerable individuals and vowed that similar operations would continue.

“We will not tolerate any form of criminal activity. Especially those that take advantage of undocumented persons or contravene our laws. The TMPD will continue to act decisively against such establishments,” said Faro.

Various suspects arrested

The operation also led to the arrest of several undocumented immigrants. Also the impoundment of numerous food delivery motorbikes found to be in violation of the National Road Traffic Act, 1996 (Act 93 of 1996). Dozens of items were also confiscated from street vendors illegally trading on sidewalks.

In a separate incident, the TMPD Tactical Unit arrested a Nigerian national in Sunnyside for possession of and dealing in drugs. The same team recovered a vehicle stolen in Ga-Rankuwa earlier this week, tracing it to Klipgat, Mabopane, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The recovered vehicle has since been handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation.

Operations to intensify

Commissioner Faro said the TMPD remains committed to intensifying operations across the metro in the lead-up to the festive season.

“These actions demonstrate our unwavering dedication to keeping Tshwane safe. Residents can expect to see an increased police presence and continued enforcement operations citywide,” Faro added.

Those arrested have been detained at their respective local police stations, where investigations are ongoing.

