Tshwane metro police killed by lover on Christmas Eve

A Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer has been shot and killed, allegedly by her lover.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at her home in Lotus Gardens, Pretoria West.

After committing the cowardly act, the suspect allegedly fled the scene. He headed to Limpopo in the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested.

TMPD spokesperson senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba told Sunday World that the woman was killed using a TMPD gun.

Mahamba said they could not speculate if the couple had a quarrel before the incident that led to the shooting.

Investigations launched

“The TMPD stands together in solidarity during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of our departed colleague as they navigate through this profound loss. The memorial and funeral services details will be communicated in due course,” he said.

He said they were allowing the police to investigate the matter to ensure that justice is served. Mahamba also confirmed that the suspect will appear in court on Monday.

Details of the victim cannot be disclosed at this stage as officials are still contacting her family to formally notify them.

Nomsa Nhlapo, the TMPD acting chief of police, sent condolences to the victim’s family and colleagues. She urged the public to respect the ongoing legal process as justice is sought for the late officer.

Two off-duty officers found dead after murder-suicide

Meanwhile, in August, two off-duty Gauteng traffic officers were found dead on the streets of Debonair Park in De Deur in Vaal.

Jane Kgaba and Dalindyebo Dineka were last seen at an after-tears event, where they had disagreements before leaving.

However, their departure was followed by gunshots. And their bodies were later discovered. It was alleged that Kgaba shot and killed Dineka four times before taking her own life. She was found with a gunshot wound to her head.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content